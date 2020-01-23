|
Wight
Linda L. Wight of Jacksonville, FL, age 65, passed away on Jan. 16th, 2020, in the Douglas Center For Caring at Baptist Medical Center.
She was born to James & Nancy (D'Angelo) Schmeck on May 4, 1954, in Pittsburgh, PA.
Despite working multiple jobs and long hours Linda always found a way to be a good Mom. She had to play both roles of the parents. She coached soccer, bowling and was even being a Den Mother for Cub Scouts. Linda enjoyed traveling, making homemade crafts, reading a Tom Clancy Novel and watching her favorite TV shows relaxing on the couch. Linda is survived by Nancy D'Angelo (late Evo D'Angelo), her stepmom Jacqueline Schmeck (late James Schmeck), her sister Debbie Wolfgang (Richard Wolfgang), her half-brother Russel Schmeck (Tammy Schmeck), and half-sister Kimmy Schmeck Merwin (Justin Merwin) Her Daughters Lisa Lakenan, Tammy Gatine and her son Carl Wight (Bonnie Jones) Linda has 10 grand- children & 8 great grand-children. Her grand-children are Shannon Lakenan, the late Joshua Lakenan, Joey Lakenan, Justin Lakenan, Ashley Gatine, Jenny Gatine, the late Shawn Michael Gatine, Austin Wight, Annabelle Wight and Abigail Wight. (Angela Wight)
The family wishes to thank those who have extended their sympathy during this time.
Linda, we love you and you will be missed.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020