Lawless
Linda Carol Marsh Lawless went home to be with her Lord and savior on Monday, September 2nd, 2019. She was born on Oct. 28th,1942 in Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, James & Wilma Marsh, and her brother, James Ross Marsh Jr..
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Daniel Walter Lawless of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Kelly Culver (Lance); son, Daniel Walter Lawless Jr. (Leah) and beloved grandchildren Christian, James, Abigail, Sophia; Sister-in Law (Dorothy) and nephews James (Kelly), Sydney (Dawne) and Edward (Julie).
Linda attended local schools Ortega Elementary, Lake Shore Jr. High and Robert E. Lee Class of 1961. She was elected Miss Personality in the Miss Lee High contest. She was a member of the Bronze Begonias, the S.O.S's, making her debut in 1962. She graduated from Brenau Women's College in 1965 were she earned her B.S. Degree in Education and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. She taught 3rd Grade at John Stockton, Bayview, and Timucuan Elementary Schools for 32 years. She remained loyal and loving with her thoughtful and considerate personality bringing joy to her friends and family.
A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held at St. Mark's on 5129 Oxford Avenue, with reception following in Leatherbury Hall, adjacent to the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would deeply appreciate memorial gifts to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or the Community Hospice Sunbeam Rd. Jax, FL. Please leave words of comfort and condolences for the family at HGriversidefuneralhome.com. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is proudly serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019