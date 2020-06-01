Leonard
Linda M. Leonard, 76, passed away on 5/29/2020 after an extended illness. Linda was born in upper state New York but lived most of her life in Florida. Linda is survived by her husband of 33 years, Brian Leonard; three sons, Brian Rogers, Brendan Rogers (Kim) and Jason Rogers (Crystal); daughter, Lisa Pugh (Brian); sister, Robin Powell Skipper. Also surviving are grandchildren, Rachel Beardsley (Adam), Sally, Reagan, Alex, Avery and Wyatt. All of her grandchildren brought smiles, happiness and joy into Linda's life; each one being dearly loved and spoiled by Linda. She was a strong, courageous and caring person who raised her three sons as a single mother and made sure all received her love and the necessities in life so each would be able to be successful in their separate life journeys as adults. Linda also helped raise Brian's two daughters and a granddaughter, again in the same caring and loving manner. Linda worked at St. Vincent's Medical Center in the 1980's and part of the 1990's as Director of Patient Accounting, then held office manager positions in several physician practice offices. Linda's hobbies were reading novels, playing Words with Friends and putting jig saw puzzles together. Linda had several very close friends in the Riverchase community in Mandarin, where Linda and Brian lived for 20 years. This tight-knit group would have monthly luncheons to stay in touch and kid each other about growing old. Linda loved life, whether it was being a "band Mom" to her three sons, all of whom played in the Wolfson High School marching band; going to the mountains of North Carolina, vacationing at various west coast parts of Florida, going to Disney World, taking trips to various places in the USA, including some historic cities and taking a few cruises to the Caribbean. Linda will be missed but remembered by her family and all the friends she made during her journey through live. Linda was cared for during her last two weeks by Community Hospice, a non-profit organization that serves a valuable purpose in Duval County.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 6th with Visitation two hours prior to service in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin with a Reception to follow.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.