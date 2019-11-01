|
Smith
Linda M Blau Smith (maiden Ekberg) passed peacefully in her sleep on October 18th, 2019. Linda was born in Dayton, OH on July 27th, 1937 to Francis and Thelma (Sortman) Ekberg. She married Arthur Blau on August 19th, 1961. They raised three children and owned/operated All Pro Gas in Fort Lauderdale for many years before Arthur passed in 1993. In 1998 Linda married her college sweetheart Richard Smith. In 2003 they relocated to Jacksonville, Richard passed in 2014. Linda had recently moved back to South Florida to be closer to her son.
Linda is survived by her three children - Debbie (Doug) Lenz, Scottsdale, AZ, Douglas (Tia) Blau, Davie, FL, and Dianna Blau, Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her grandchildren - Jeffrey (Chelsea) Lenz, Matthew Lenz, Adrianna Lenz, Andrew Lenz, Caitlyn Anderson, Trevor Blau, and Kelsie Anderson. She is also survived by one great-grandchild - William Arthur Lenz.
Funeral service to be held Friday, November 8th at 11:00 am at Resurrection Catholic Church in Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to Habitat for Humanity of the Miami University Class of 1959 Scholarship Fund.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019