REGISTER

Linda M.Register, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, departed her life on earth the 15th day of March 2019, entering into peace with our Heavenly Father where she will continue to be an angel as she has been on earth. Linda was born in Dublin, GA February 3, 1949, while her parents were visiting with family. Immediately after birth, the family returned to Jacksonville as her home base until relocating to St. Augustine in 2006. Linda was a beautiful, loving and thoughtful person and the most perfect wife that any man could ever hope for. Linda is survived by her husband Buddy Register of almost 29 years, her siblings Harry (Linda) Mullis, Jimmy (Barbara) Mullis, Brenda (Paul) Singletary, Marilyn Sheffield and Karen (Claude) Dorning, her sons Dan Simmons and Jason (Lacy) Pritchard, stepchildren Nicole Register and Kevin (Stacey) Register, seven grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. Linda and Buddy enjoyed a life of true bliss, enjoying being together 24/7 for 20 years as business partners until her retirement August 2008, listening to music, dancing, many days and nights cruising on Linda'sBuddy boat (she was the best First Mate a Captain could want), snow skiing, constantly visiting with family and friends, vacations within USA and just being together as wife and husband. Linda touched many lives and will be remembered and loved by many. Her beautiful smile, wide blue eyes, and that wonderful laugh will live within the hearts of loved ones and friends.

There will be a private service.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Linda's name to Crescent Beach Baptist Church, 885 FL-206, St. Augustine, FL 32086.

St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.