Linda Marshall, a retired teacher, counselor and college administrator, died October 26, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was the daughter of Charles and Grace Marshall. She graduated from Carrollton, Ohio in 1959. She always felt privileged to have been born and raised in such a wonderful time, place, and loving family. She received her bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University in 1963. She obtained her master's degree from Wright State University in 1983. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dr. Jon Marshall, Bill Roberts, and sister, Ann Sher. She was an avid bridge player, attended concerts, enjoyed playing tennis and had a wonderful sense of humor. Linda's real and abiding passions were her family and friends. She did her best to care for and set a positive example for her daughter and grandchildren to the very end of her life. She will be sorely missed by her partner, Larry Barz, her daughter, Amy Thornton, her grandchildren, Nicholas Haney and Jacob Thornton. Following her wishes, there will be no services. To celebrate her life, remember Linda in a toast with your favorite beverage. Spend time with your loved ones, and stay connected to your enduring friends. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
