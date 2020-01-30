|
Nehring
On Monday, January 27, 2020, Linda Louis Jacobs Nehring, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 58.
Linda was born on February 9, 1961 in Daytona Beach, Florida and moved to Jacksonville in the late 90's. She married Patrick Nehring in 1978 and was a homemaker and mother to their 4 children, Patrick Paul, Elishia Lynn, Toshua Marie and Angelica Nicole. Being a mother was her passion and many of her children's friends considered her their adopted mom.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Jewel Wines and her son, Patrick Paul. She is survived by her father and stepmother, Charles and Joanne Jacobs; her husband, Pat; her daughters, Elishia, Toshua and Angelica; her brothers, Scott Jacobs, Donald and James Bond; and sister, Donna Bonter. She has left behind grandsons, James Parker, Dylan Salmon, Jacob Arthur and Matthew Nehring and granddaughters, Gracie and Lily Arthur and Gabbie Nehring.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 7 from 5pm-7pm at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, The Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville and the funeral service will be held Saturday, February 8 at 2pm at the same location with the graveside service following.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
