CANNADY
The funeral service for Linda O. Cannady will be held 11AM, Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at the Greater New Mount Lilla Missionary Baptist Church 2061 Frank E Avenue. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, at the mortuary. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 28, 2019
