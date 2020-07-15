SKERL
Linda Parsons Skerl passed away suddenly on June 19th at home.
She was born in New York City and in 1959 came with her family to Jacksonville so her father, Robert L. Parsons, could become the first director of the Cummer Gallery of Art. He died in 1961 just 10 days before the museum's opening. Linda was an art history major at the University of Georgia. After spending her junior year in Italy, she graduated from Jacksonville University. Her first job was with Knoll International in NYC and her home was filled with Knoll classic furniture.
She married her husband, Carl M Skerl (deceased) in 1976. Together they formed Parsons-Skerl Inc, a contract furniture business that served the design communities in Houston and Los Angeles.
Upon her return to Jacksonville, she joined OE&S and retired in 2019 as a vice president. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, the Cummer Museum and a former member of the Junior League of Los Angeles.
She leaves her mother Carolyn F Fox, her sister Carolyn Parsons White (Robert), her nephew Brandon Parsons White (Wendy), grand nephew Charlie Harris White, her stepbrother John L Fox Jr (Margie) and daughters Talley Fox Roberts (Ronnie)and Leah Fox Fryefield (Warren).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cummer Gallery of Art and Gardens.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205. Please leave a word of comfort at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com
