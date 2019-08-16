|
|
Whatley
Linda Whatley, 76, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away from complications due to Parkinson's Disease and Multiple System Atrophy on July 29th, 2019. Linda was married for 54 years to her beloved husband Albert (Randy) Whatley who also just passed away on August 14th, 2019. She leaves behind her only daughter, Lezlie Whatley. Born in North Carolina on September 18, 1942, she was the only daughter of James and Catherine Sizemore. Linda was a graduate of Terry Parker High School C/O 1960. After high school, she worked in the insurance industry and also worked for the Railroad in the '60s and '70s and then became an interior designer and wedding planner in the '80s and that continued to be her career while she was a stay at home mom. Finally, after many years her greatest joy was having her daughter Lezlie at a later age. Linda loved to entertain and hosted many wedding showers, baby showers, and dinner parties. She had a huge love for Jesus Christ, and her husband who she devoted her entire life to and they had an absolutely perfect marriage that was admired by many. She loved cats, pink roses, horses, nature, and the music of Frank Sinatra. Linda also was an artist and painted hundreds of paintings, particularly scenery and mountains, she also taught dance classes at Arthur Murray Studios for several years, and now she is able to dance again in Heaven. Family and friends are holding a private dual funeral service alongside her husband Randy with full military honors.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019