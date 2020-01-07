|
Schultz
Linnie Hobbs Schultz
April 18, 1935- January 4, 2020
Linnie Hobbs Schultz, a beautiful lady of grace and style, died peacefully in her sleep at home in Vicars Landing Ponte Vedra Beach Florida. She was the only daughter of Linnie Lewis Hobbs and Claude Thomas Hobbs. She was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama before attending the University of Alabama where she was in Pi Beta Phi sorority. She married William Lee Hale, also from Birmingham, June 4, 1953. Upon moving to Atlanta, they had three children; Leigh Hale Welch (Spencer), Michael Thomas Hale, and William Lee Hale Jr. (Courtney). In October 1970 she married Frederic Benjamin Schultz Jr. They blended their households and Linnie added Joy Schultz Hovis (Bill), Debra Schultz LeMoin, Frederic Benjamin Schultz III (Marcia) and Andrew Edward Schultz (Jenny) to her family.
Linnie and Fred lived in Ponte Vedra Beach Florida throughout their married life. Pete Braud became a greatly loved special friend after Linnie was windowed in 2012 and survives Linnie. Linnie was a successful realtor in Ponte Vedra during her time there and was included in the Million Dollar Club several times. She was an active volunteer at Mayo and Saint Luke's. She worked at Steinmart for many years as a Boutique Lady, often participating in fashion shows. While at Vicars she headed up the jewelry show for several years raising money for the scholarship fund, a job she loved with passion. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Vicars Landing in Ponte Vedra on Thursday, January 9 at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held Monday, January 13 at 10:30 AM in Atlanta at Arlington Memorial Park Sandy Springs Georgia. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 400 San Juan Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach Florida, 32082, 904-285-6127 or the Vicars Landing Scholarship Fund, 1000 Vicars Landing Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida 32082.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020