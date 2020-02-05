Home

Lisa Cintron


1967 - 2020
Lisa Cintron Obituary
Cintron
Mrs. Lisa A. Chaplin-Cintron, 52, passed away January 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Carlos Cintron; twin sons, Nino & Delano Cintron; brother, Joe Lloyd; sister, Denise "DeeDee" Chaplin, and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 10 AM, Sat., Feb. 8 at Elevate Life Church, 8650 Merchants Way. Visitation will be held TODAY from 5-7 PM at the Mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to C. L. PAGE MORTUARY, INC. 3031 Moncrief Rd., CARLA L. PAGE, LFDIC
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
