HARRIS MORTUARY - Jacksonville
2261 EDISON AVENUE
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 598-9808
Lizzie Mae Dawson Williams

Lizzie Mae Dawson Williams Obituary
Williams
Funeral Service for Lizzie Mae Dawson Williams, 95, will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2803 West Edgewood Avenue, Pastor James Dawson, Officiating. Public viewing will be TODAY (Friday) from 4:00 to 7:00 p. m. in the A.B. Harris Memorial Chapel. Cortege will assemble at 1837 W. 29th Street at 10:15 p.m. Entombment in Restlawn Cemeteries and Cremation Gardens. Arrangement entrusted to "The Mortuary We Trust", Harris Mortuary, 2261 Edison Avenue, (904) 598-9808 Eric Miller, LFDE, please sign the guest book www.harrismortuary.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
