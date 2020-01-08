|
Lizzie Mae Monroe a resident of Jax, FL passed January 4, 2020. She was a member of Greater New Jerusalem Full Gospel Baptist Church, 207 W 6th St, Jax, Fl 32206, Rev. Burdette Williams, pastor. Survivors include daughter, Irene Davis Benedict; sons, Eddie "Lala" Monroe, Leary Monroe (Deborah) and Terry Monroe (Kimberly); grandchildren, Wayne Benedict (Jonnetta), Sherrene Benedict (Alan Louder), Keron Willis, Megan Monroe, Morgan Monroe, and Davarius Johnson; great-grandchildren, Brandon Benedict, Bryant Benedict and Centrelle Walters; niece, Shirley Samples (Albert), Daisy Davis; nephew, Eddie Talley (Sabrina); a host of cousins and a large extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:30 am at her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary on Thursday from 5-7 pm and in the church Friday from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020