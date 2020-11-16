1/1
Lois Frances Prevatt
Prevatt
Lois Frances Prevatt went home to Jesus on November 12th, 2020 at the age of 91. Lois was residing in Youngtown, Arizona, but a longtime resident of Jacksonville, Florida.
Lois and FM were long time members of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville and taught 6th grade Sunday School there for several years. Later they moved to Fruit Cove Baptist Church and were active there as well. Lois was born to Marsdon and Edith Wynn on January 8, 1929 in Lafayette county, Florida. She grew up and married Francis Marion (FM) Prevatt Jr of Suwannee county Florida. Lois is preceded in death by her husband FM Prevatt, Mother/Father and six sisters and brothers.
Lois had two Sons; Gary (wife Peggy) of Phoenix AZ and Frank (wife Deborah) of Spring ,Texas, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Lois worked as a bookkeeper for various local companies. She owned and ran her own Daycare. A visitation will be held at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South Jacksonville, FL 32216 on Friday, November 20, 2020, between the hours of 5-7 PM.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 12:30 PM in the Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207 with Reverend Chris Wynn, her nephew, officiating. Condolences may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
