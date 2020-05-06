Kerstein
Lois H. Kerstein, 93, of Jacksonville, FL passed away May 5, 2020. She was born July 22, 1926, in Chicago, IL to the late Walter Raygo and Hulda (Raygo) Siler. Lois was of the Catholic faith and a longtime parishioner of St. Matthews Catholic Church and St. Josephs Circle. She enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles, and playing cards and bingo with her friends and family. Lois is preceded by her husband, Commander George E. Kerstein (retired); daughter, Barbara J. Drawdy; sons-in-law Richard Drawdy and William King and great-granddaughter, Skylar Jean Drawdy. She is survived by her children, Richard Kerstein (Janet), Linda King, and Mary Kaye Levriett (Walt); 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Siler (Donna), nephews and cousins.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, a memorial mass will be held at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to a charity of your choice.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 6 to May 7, 2020.