VAN MATRE
Lois Van Matre, 92, of Jacksonville, FL died at Moosehaven Retirement Community in Orange Park, FL on March 14, 2019.
Lois was born on September 7, 1926, in Towanda, Kansas to William and Lille Goodwin. She married Robert Van Matre, Jr. on January 14, 1946. Lois enjoyed many sports throughout her life but especially loved golf. She is survived by her grandchildren, Robert Van Matre IV, Jeffrey Rowe, and Jeana Marvin, her 6 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her wide circle of friends. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Van Matre III, her husband, her siblings and life-long friends, Lynda Chapman and Edith Skaff.
The memorial service will be held on April 5, 2019, at 11 am at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church located at 3889 Eloise St, Jacksonville, FL 32205.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 31, 2019