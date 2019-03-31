Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois VanMatre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois VanMatre

Obituary Condolences

Lois VanMatre Obituary
VAN MATRE
Lois Van Matre, 92, of Jacksonville, FL died at Moosehaven Retirement Community in Orange Park, FL on March 14, 2019.
Lois was born on September 7, 1926, in Towanda, Kansas to William and Lille Goodwin. She married Robert Van Matre, Jr. on January 14, 1946. Lois enjoyed many sports throughout her life but especially loved golf. She is survived by her grandchildren, Robert Van Matre IV, Jeffrey Rowe, and Jeana Marvin, her 6 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her wide circle of friends. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Van Matre III, her husband, her siblings and life-long friends, Lynda Chapman and Edith Skaff.
The memorial service will be held on April 5, 2019, at 11 am at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church located at 3889 Eloise St, Jacksonville, FL 32205.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.