Merritt
Loisan Ashley Merritt, age 73 of Middleburg, FL. passed away on September 25, 2020 after a long illness and complications from Covid-19. She was born in Kingston, PA and had been the President of the North Florida Massage Association for many years. She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Merritt and daughter Cheryl A. Merritt both of Middleburg, FL. She was a loving wife and mother for 51 years. There will be no Memorial Service for her.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hollyhillfunerals.com
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com