CLARK

Lolita Clark (Boatwright) passed peacefully from this life on May 21. Her funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Hendricks Avenue on May 28 at 11 am. She was proceeded by her eternal companion of 63 years, Lawrence Clark. She is survived by her sons, Grady and Roy (Juli), her two Grandsons Thomas and Timothy (Megan). She is also survived by her dear Sister Diane Amos and brother Jimmy Boatwright and brothers who have passed, JD, John Irvin, and Bobby Gene.

Lolita was born on 13th of January 1932 in Ocilla Georgia to James Daniel Boatwright and Ruby Lessie Durham. They moved to Jacksonville in 1934.

Lolita had a strong faith in the LORD Jesus Christ and was known to always have a great smile and love for all those about her.

