1/1
Lonnie A. Turner
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Turner
Lonnie A. Turner (July 14, 1945- July 7, 2020) beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully at Earl B. Hadlow Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida.
To the end, he was quite the character and had a warm smile and hug for everyone. He never met a stranger! He was known for his humor and wit, for being an avid Gator fan, for spoiling his dogs, and most importantly for loving his family. He graduated from Landon High School in 1963, attended Jacksonville University and joined the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department where he worked until his retirement in 2003 from Station 27. He pitched for nationally ranked champions Warren Motors Softball Team. He was known by all to be a funny man with a sweet soul who was always willing to give to others. He had stories, jokes, and nicknames for everyone! He was the Mayor of the Coffee Cup Café, had a breakfast club at McDonald's, hung out at Barnes & Noble and Tinseltown movies and was known to be out shaking hands and kissing babies! He loved college football, Blue Bell ice cream and was a card-carrying Blue Bell Ranger. In his later years, he spent his time with his three grandsons, Patrick, Wyatt and Drew, teaching them the important things in life like being able to arm wrestle, spin a basketball on their fingers, and pop a ball with their bicep. His grandsons brought him happiness and joy. He is smiling down on us with his son, Lon, and his family who have passed, reminding us to love and be there for one another.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue, daughter Sunny Turner Hartigan, son-in-law Joe Hartigan, grandsons Patrick, Watt and Drew Hartigan, brothers Johnny Turner and Bruce Turner, sisters Gina Stufflestreet and Kathy Perusse and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID. Memorials may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association at ALZ.org/tribute.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved