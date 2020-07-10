Turner
Lonnie A. Turner (July 14, 1945- July 7, 2020) beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully at Earl B. Hadlow Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida.
To the end, he was quite the character and had a warm smile and hug for everyone. He never met a stranger! He was known for his humor and wit, for being an avid Gator fan, for spoiling his dogs, and most importantly for loving his family. He graduated from Landon High School in 1963, attended Jacksonville University and joined the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department where he worked until his retirement in 2003 from Station 27. He pitched for nationally ranked champions Warren Motors Softball Team. He was known by all to be a funny man with a sweet soul who was always willing to give to others. He had stories, jokes, and nicknames for everyone! He was the Mayor of the Coffee Cup Café, had a breakfast club at McDonald's, hung out at Barnes & Noble and Tinseltown movies and was known to be out shaking hands and kissing babies! He loved college football, Blue Bell ice cream and was a card-carrying Blue Bell Ranger. In his later years, he spent his time with his three grandsons, Patrick, Wyatt and Drew, teaching them the important things in life like being able to arm wrestle, spin a basketball on their fingers, and pop a ball with their bicep. His grandsons brought him happiness and joy. He is smiling down on us with his son, Lon, and his family who have passed, reminding us to love and be there for one another.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue, daughter Sunny Turner Hartigan, son-in-law Joe Hartigan, grandsons Patrick, Watt and Drew Hartigan, brothers Johnny Turner and Bruce Turner, sisters Gina Stufflestreet and Kathy Perusse and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID. Memorials may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
at ALZ.org/tribute
.
