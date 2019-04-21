DANIEL

Reverend Lonnie Daniel, 76, went home to be with his Lord on April 13, 2019, with his loving wife of 54 years, Dorothy Marie, by his side. He was born on October 10, 1942 in Perry, Georgia to the late Gilbert and Carrie Daniel, Sr. He was educated in the Houston County Schools. After graduating from Perry High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. He served for 23 years, earning the rank of Master Sergeant. Pastor Daniel was called to the ministry and licensed to preach by the late Rev. John A. Ferguson of the Second Baptist Church in Miami, FL. After relocating to Northeast Florida following Hurricane Andrew, he joined the First African Baptist Church of Green Cove Springs and was ordained by the late Rev. A. Lewis Neal. He later served at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church before founding the Emmanuel Christian Fellowship Church of Middleburg, FL, which he served faithfully until his health declined. Pastor Daniel also led St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Middleburg, FL. He will be remembered most for his immense generosity, compassion, and kindness. Those who loved him will also miss his BBQ ribs, pigskins, and punchbowl cakes. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer Dennette Davis, brother Gilbert Daniel, Jr., sisters Julia Gilliard, Carrie Lee Nobles, Thelma Jones, and Lillian Laidler. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Marie Hall Daniel, daughter, Jacqueline Denise Jenkins, grandsons Matthew Lonnie Daniel and Joshua Daniel Jenkins, sisters Inez Dugger and Annie Ruth Ross, brother Roger Daniel, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday April 26th from 6pm-8pm at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Green Cove Springs. The Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday April 27th at 2pm at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 135 Brickyard Rd., Middleburg, FL. His grandson, Rev. Matthew L. Daniel, will officiate. The committal will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday April 29th at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the at www.donatenow.heart.org. HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd., Middleburg, FL is serving the family. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary