Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lonnie Griffin


1942 - 2019
Lonnie Griffin Obituary
Griffin
Mr. Lonnie James Griffin (77) slept away on Friday, November 22, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Eddie B. Griffin; daughters, Kimberly Griffin and Jacqueline Lloyd (Hermon); one sister, Mercedes Brooks; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grands; three brothers-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Tues., Dec. 3 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd with Pastor Michael Bolden, Officiating. Lonnie will rest for loved ones and friends on Mon., Dec. 2 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Tues., from 9:00am until the hour of service in the chapel. Mr. Griffin will be laid to rest in the Jacksonville National Cemetery by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
