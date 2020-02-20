|
|
McNair
Lonnie Jerome McNair a resident of Jax, FL passed Feb. 14, 2020. He was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, Rev. Titus Hill, pastor. Survivors include: son, RonRico Stevens, Jax, FL; sisters, Doris, Delores, Beverly McNair, Jax, FL and Mary Lou Humphery, Hillard, FL; brothers, JoeHarrell, Robert David, Jax, FL, Nathan Crumley (Kathryn), Jackspn, MS; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00am at his church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary Saturday from 5-7 and in the church Monday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Interment in Jax Nat'l Cemetery. Arrangements by; James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020