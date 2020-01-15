|
|
Thompson
Lonnita passed away on January 9th, 2020. She is will be greatly missed by all but especially by her devoted mother and lifelong caregiver, Janet Herzog. Lonnita is also survived by her father, Joseph L. Thompson; sisters, Felecia (Tim), and Christina (Ronnie); brother, Casey; nieces and nephews as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lonnita brought lots of joy and laughter to everyone who met her. Memorial Services will be held by Cedar Bay Funeral Home (New Berlin Rd.) on January 15th, 2020, at 6 pm.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020