Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
(904) 714-1110
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnita Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnita Thompson

Add a Memory
Lonnita Thompson Obituary
Thompson
Lonnita passed away on January 9th, 2020. She is will be greatly missed by all but especially by her devoted mother and lifelong caregiver, Janet Herzog. Lonnita is also survived by her father, Joseph L. Thompson; sisters, Felecia (Tim), and Christina (Ronnie); brother, Casey; nieces and nephews as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lonnita brought lots of joy and laughter to everyone who met her. Memorial Services will be held by Cedar Bay Funeral Home (New Berlin Rd.) on January 15th, 2020, at 6 pm.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lonnita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cedar Bay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -