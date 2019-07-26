Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Park Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
West Park Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Loren Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loren Darrell Davis

Add a Memory
Loren Darrell Davis Obituary
Davis
Loren Darrell Davis, 85, went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019. Darrell passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Darrell served five years in the United States Navy. He then went to work for the City of Jacksonville where he retired. He was a deacon of West Park Baptist Church. His favorite past times were spending time with his family, doing lots of fishing, watching football, and traveling.
Those who predeceased Darrell were his parents Ellery and Gladys Davis; an infant son Loren Darrell Davis, Jr.; his identical twin brother Wayne Davis; his younger brother Ellery Davis, and his son-in-law Steve Robertson. Darrell is survived by his wife Ann Davis of 64 years; his son Daryl (Vicki); his daughter Kathy; four granddaughters Summer (Taylor), Sunny (Zach), Megan, and Jennifer (Jason); and nine great grandchildren Harlan, Reeve, Stella, Kai, Ava, Addy, Ian, PJ, and Xander.
Funeral services will be held at West Park Baptist Church on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to North Florida Community Hospice and Palliative Care.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now