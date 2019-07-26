|
Davis
Loren Darrell Davis, 85, went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019. Darrell passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Darrell served five years in the United States Navy. He then went to work for the City of Jacksonville where he retired. He was a deacon of West Park Baptist Church. His favorite past times were spending time with his family, doing lots of fishing, watching football, and traveling.
Those who predeceased Darrell were his parents Ellery and Gladys Davis; an infant son Loren Darrell Davis, Jr.; his identical twin brother Wayne Davis; his younger brother Ellery Davis, and his son-in-law Steve Robertson. Darrell is survived by his wife Ann Davis of 64 years; his son Daryl (Vicki); his daughter Kathy; four granddaughters Summer (Taylor), Sunny (Zach), Megan, and Jennifer (Jason); and nine great grandchildren Harlan, Reeve, Stella, Kai, Ava, Addy, Ian, PJ, and Xander.
Funeral services will be held at West Park Baptist Church on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to North Florida Community Hospice and Palliative Care.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 26 to July 28, 2019