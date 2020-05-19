Richardson
Loretta J. "Lori" Richardson (nee Merritt), age 71 of Edina, MN formerly of Windom, MN, and Jacksonville, FL passed away on May 14, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Roger T. Richardson Sr.; parents, Evelyn Lucille Patterson (nee Worley) and Ervin Francis Merritt Jr.; brother, Glenn Merritt; mother of the heart, Marjorie L. Cross; father of the heart, John C. Cross; and sister of the heart, Nikki L. (Michael) Crawford. Survived by children, Roger T. (Kristine) Richardson Jr., Matthew J. (Maria) Richardson and Christopher D. Richardson; siblings, Darlene (Joe) Roy, Wesley Merritt Sr. and John Merritt; sister of the heart Sharon L. (Thomas) Townsend, Layne (James) Ellison and Rebecca L. Miles; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Private family services. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
