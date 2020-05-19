Loretta Richardson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richardson
Loretta J. "Lori" Richardson (nee Merritt), age 71 of Edina, MN formerly of Windom, MN, and Jacksonville, FL passed away on May 14, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Roger T. Richardson Sr.; parents, Evelyn Lucille Patterson (nee Worley) and Ervin Francis Merritt Jr.; brother, Glenn Merritt; mother of the heart, Marjorie L. Cross; father of the heart, John C. Cross; and sister of the heart, Nikki L. (Michael) Crawford. Survived by children, Roger T. (Kristine) Richardson Jr., Matthew J. (Maria) Richardson and Christopher D. Richardson; siblings, Darlene (Joe) Roy, Wesley Merritt Sr. and John Merritt; sister of the heart Sharon L. (Thomas) Townsend, Layne (James) Ellison and Rebecca L. Miles; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Private family services. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
www.GILLBROTHERS.com
BLOOMINGTON, MN 952.888.7771
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
9947 Lyndale Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
(952) 888-7771
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved