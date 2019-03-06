Home

McKinney Family Funeral Home
6507 W. Beaver Street
Jacksonville, FL 32254
(904) 389-7790
LORETTA WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS
Funeral service for Loretta Williams will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11AM in Northside Church of Christ. Loretta will rest in the John A. McKinney Memorial Chapel of the funeral home for the visitation of friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5-7pm and in the church on Friday from 10AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements are in the trusted hands of REGINALD R. MCKINNEY, CFSP/LFDIC

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 6, 2019
