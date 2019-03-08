WILLIAMS

Lori Ellen (Parker) Williams, 59, of Americus, GA was called home by her heavenly father on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 after a brave struggle against a rare form of adenocarcinoma. She was born to parents Robert Parker and Donie (Parker) Nowlin on Feb. 20th 1960 in Jacksonville, FL. She attended Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, FL. Lori will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother as well as for her kind and compassionate spirit. She saw the goodness in everyone she met and left some of her goodness with them. Lori brought joy into the lives of all the friends that knew her and dearly loved her. Lori's favorite pastime was helping others. Lori was preceded in death by her beloved father Robert Parker and loving daughter Lisa Marie Parker. She is survived by her mother Donie (Parker) Nowlin, her son Robert P. Parker, husband James H. Pimentel, brothers John, Richard, and David Parker, as well as her sister Gloria Jean (Parker) Sell. She also leaves behind grandchildren Brian Parker, Colby Grant, Emily Parker, and numerous aunts, uncles cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Heckscher Drive Baptist Church at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 9th.