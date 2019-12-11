|
|
Margolin
Lorna Deloris Griffith Margolin, born October 4, 1922, in Madisonville, TN. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. A Tennessee farm girl she met her husband Ted when she joined the WAVES in WWII. She spent most of the rest of her life taking care of her family, her yard, her church, and her friends. Deloris and Ted traveled the US and the world together before his death. At home, flowers and her garden was where she wanted to spend all her time and energy. Deloris was a faithful Christian woman having been a member of Orange Park Baptist Church for many years before joining Amelia Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach, FL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore A. Margolin; her granddaughter, Rachel Duckworth; and all of her brothers and sisters. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Robert and his wife Chris; granddaughter, Tomi Margolin; and grandson, Clayton Margolin; as well as a great-granddaughter, Marley White; her daughter, Betty Duckworth; and great-grandson, Jacob Brice; and her son Charles Margolin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Lorna's name be made to the .
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019