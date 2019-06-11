Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Little


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Lorraine Little Obituary
Little
Funeral service for Mrs. Lorraine Davis Little will be held Friday, June 14th at 11:00AM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Oviedo, FL, Pastor Charles will be officiating. Lorraine graduated from Old Stanton High School Class of 1952. She was the Valedictorian of her class. She was employed by the Duval County School Board. She retired after 28 years of service. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Little Young (Reggie); granddaughter, Renelle Young; sisters, Mercedes Davis, Rudyne Howard, and Betty Frasier (Joseph); and a host of relatives and friends. Burial service will be on Saturday, June 15th at 2:00 PM in Restlawn Cemetery, 2600 Ribault Scenic Dr., Rev. J. Rigsby, officiating. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 BRENTWOOD AVENUE.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Download Now