Funeral service for Mrs. Lorraine Davis Little will be held Friday, June 14th at 11:00AM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Oviedo, FL, Pastor Charles will be officiating. Lorraine graduated from Old Stanton High School Class of 1952. She was the Valedictorian of her class. She was employed by the Duval County School Board. She retired after 28 years of service. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Little Young (Reggie); granddaughter, Renelle Young; sisters, Mercedes Davis, Rudyne Howard, and Betty Frasier (Joseph); and a host of relatives and friends. Burial service will be on Saturday, June 15th at 2:00 PM in Restlawn Cemetery, 2600 Ribault Scenic Dr., Rev. J. Rigsby, officiating. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 BRENTWOOD AVENUE.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 11 to June 12, 2019