Lorraine Marley

Marley
Lorraine C. Marley, 73, died, September 16, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, FL. She was born July 30, 1947 in Oskaloosa, Kansas to Louis and Katherine Gamble. Survived by her mother Katherine Burkhalter, brother Byron Burkhalter, three sons Frank III., Damian, Jason Marley, two daughter in-laws Annie, Monica, Seven Grandchildren Nyah, Aulani, Jason Bruce, Adonis, Alvin, Elijah and Eden Marley.
Lorraine was known for her caring and nurturing approach to life. Raised in Topeka, Kansas in the family traditioned Lutheran faith where she was baptized and confirmed in the church. As a Professor of Psychology, African-American History & Culture and Social Sciences she was an exceptional communicator and often times became a strong voice advocating for the disadvantaged and disenfranchised across the community. She loved to travel, cook, read, paint, play the piano, sing, collect art and carried a unique sense of fashion that stemmed from her experience as a model in her young adult life while living in California. One of the best ways to remember Lorraine was through her warm and loving smile that could brighten anyones day!
Memorial service to celebrate her faith and life Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Jacksonville, FL.
