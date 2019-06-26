|
|
Tooks
Ms. Lorraine S. Tooks a resident of Jax, Fl passed 06/17/19. She was a member of New Bethel AME, Rev. Ronald G. Williams, Sr., pastor. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00am in her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Interment in King Ferry, Fl. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 26 to June 27, 2019