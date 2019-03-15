HANNON

Lorraine Woods Hannon, 96, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019. Lorraine was born in Jacksonville, Florida on June 4, 1922, the daughter of William A. and Ruby Woods. Her entire life was committed to her faith and family; her love and pride in both were undeniable. She was a member of Fruit Cove Baptist Church and a graduate of Lee High School.

Lorraine worked side-by-side with the love of her life, Fred, and raised their six children, but she still found time to share her many talents. Blessed musically, she sang in her church choirs, played both piano and organ, and served as church pianist for numerous years. Lorraine was not only a skilled seamstress, who made many clothes for her daughters, but also an artist whose paintings are displayed in the homes of her children. As an accomplished baker, she was called upon to make countless cakes for weddings and other special events. She was a student of the scriptures who led Bible studies at her church and at facilities where she resided in her later years.

While Lorraine's life was abundantly full and busy, she was always committed to her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and most importantly her God.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Joyce Connors (David) of Jacksonville; Gayle Johnson (Jim) of Canton, Georgia; Gary Hannon (Karen) of Jacksonville; Janice Hunter (Kerry) of Jacksonville; Julie Keenan of Tampa; Glenda Tobin (George) of Boynton Beach; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many friends. She is predeceased by her husband Fred, and grandsons Kyle and Donn.

A celebration of Lorraine's life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 1601 Oaklawn Place.

The family will receive visitors at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery.

