Lothia Inelle Sapp

Lothia Inelle Sapp Obituary
Sapp
Lothia Inelle Sapp, 94, passed away on November 25, 2019, after a lengthly illness. She was born in Midland City, Alabama. Inelle was the youngest daughter of James William Gleaton of Orangeburg, South Carolina, and Carrie Victoria (nee Kelly) Gleaton of Henry County, Alabama.
Inelle is survived by her daughter, Elaine Hixon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Sapp and two sons: Gerald Winton Sapp and Michael Wayne Sapp, four brothers: Eugene and Hiawatha Gleaton (Bainbridge, Georgia), Delton Gleaton (Jacksonville, Florida), Earliss Gleaton (New Mexico), and sister, Merlene (Gleaton) Brock (Cairo, Georgia), half-brother Henry Alto Gleaton and half-sister, Audie Mae Bass (Bainbridge, Georgia). Her descendants include four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great child.
Inelle's interests were reading her Bible and church socials. Family genealogy was very important to her and she loved to attend family reunions. She took the time to assist others who were interested in her family history.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 2, 2019, at the Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home on Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida. Officiating will be Pastor Robert Riley of First Coast Baptist Church. Burial will be at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park. Please leave words of comfort and condolences for the family at HGriversidefuneralhome.com. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is proudly serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
