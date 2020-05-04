Louis Croom
1937 - 2020
Croom
Mr. Louis D. Croom, Jr, 82, passed away May 3, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife Thelma Jones Croom; stepchildren Hernandez and Dereck Jones; grandchildren Hernandez C., Mariko, and SanToyrez L. Jones, and a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service will be held at 9 am Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on May 5, 2020, from 4-6 pm at C. L. Page Mortuary, 3031 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
