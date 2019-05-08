Hill

Louis Hill, Sr., (79) passed away on May 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 11:00am, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Southside Church of God in Christ, 2179 Emerson St., Bishop Edward Robinson, Sr., Pastor. Visitation for friends will be held Fri., May 10 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral home and Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Mr. Hill was born Dec. 30, 1939 in Tignall, GA to Ms. Willie Hill. Mr. Hill graduated from Matthew Gilbert High School. He continued his education at Edward Waters College, where he graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education. He retired from the State of Florida's Juvenile Justice System after 48 years of dedicated service; he spent many of those years as the Superintendent of the Duval S.T.A.R.T Center. Mr. Hill is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 57 years, Ruby Q. Hill; three sons, Louis T. Hill, Jr. (Kaye), Michael R. Hill and Quan M. Hill; five grandchildren, Meghan Alexandria, Kaitlyn Amanda, Courtney Brooke, Dylan Louis and Mackenzie Taylor; two great grandchildren, Carter Louis Huffman and Matisse Myles True Huffman; seven sisters, Veronica Jones, Amy Jackson, Doris King (deceased), Barbara McKnight, Mary Espy, Nancy Hill, and Annette Dawson; five brothers, Tommy Hill Gartrell, Coleman Williams, Reuben Brooks, Timothy Hill and Tyrone Dixon (deceased); numerous nieces and nephews and a host of many friends. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.

