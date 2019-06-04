Home

1941 - 2009
In Memory of our Father
Louis Major, Jr.
(July 23, 1941-June 4, 2009)
The depths of sorrow we cannot tell, of the loss of one we loved so well. And while he sleeps a peaceful sleep, his memory we shall always keep To some you are remembered as Poppee, Uncle Lou, Mr. Lou, Pops, or Brother Major But to us, we remember you as DAD, our king- one who was never afraid and who had a heart of gold. Your legacy continues to live on in each of us. Because of you we are loving parents, hardworking hustlers, faithful gardeners, rhythmless lovers of music, optimistic believers, adventure seekers & travelers, skillful mechanics, animal lovers, down to earth individuals who enjoy the company of others.
We will never forget. We will always love you.
Love Your Living Children, Lou, Cheryl, LaMar, RacQuelle, Troy, & Regina
Published in the Florida Times-Union on June 4, 2019
