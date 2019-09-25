|
Stallings
Louis W. Stallings transitioned on September 24, 2019, at the age of 97. He was a retired Longshoreman. He leaves to mourn his passing his beloved wife, Rosa M. Stallings of 69 years. Daughters: Yvonne Thomas, Francina Mills, Marian Stewart (Lawrence), Dr. Geraldine Brooks, Vernetta Willoughby (Derrick), and Deborah Drayton. Also, 15 grandchildren and
26 great-grandchildren as well as other loving family members and friends grieve his passing. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 12 noon at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1418 Van Buren St., Rev. Randy L. Sewell, Pastor. Visitaton of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019