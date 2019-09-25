Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Solid Rock Baptist Church
1418 Van Buren St.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Solid Rock Baptist Church
1418 Van Buren St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Stallings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Stallings

Add a Memory
Louis Stallings Obituary
Stallings
Louis W. Stallings transitioned on September 24, 2019, at the age of 97. He was a retired Longshoreman. He leaves to mourn his passing his beloved wife, Rosa M. Stallings of 69 years. Daughters: Yvonne Thomas, Francina Mills, Marian Stewart (Lawrence), Dr. Geraldine Brooks, Vernetta Willoughby (Derrick), and Deborah Drayton. Also, 15 grandchildren and
26 great-grandchildren as well as other loving family members and friends grieve his passing. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 12 noon at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1418 Van Buren St., Rev. Randy L. Sewell, Pastor. Visitaton of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now