Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Vigil
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:30 PM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Christ The King Catholic Church
742 N. Arlington Rd
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Beach Blvd
View Map
1935 - 2019
Louis Stinson O'Neal Obituary
O'NEAL
Louis Stinson O'Neal, Jr. was a native of Jacksonville, Florida. He was born on September 21, 1935, and left this life on March 24, 2019. Louie was the only son of "Pattie" and Louis, Sr. and brother to his sister, Barbara. He and his wife, Darlene, were married for sixty-two years and were the proud parents of four children: Luann, Patrick, wife Linda, Kevin, deceased wife Cheri, Scott, wife Beth, deceased. Louie loved his grandchildren: Ryan, Amanda, Ashley, Haley, Patrick, Keri, Erin, T.J. and Jessica. His special great-grandkids are Kevin Lucas, Molly, Piper, Jarrett, Blaze, and Ariana. Louie graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and started his career in the paper-making business the very next day. He worked many years for St. Regis Paper and Jefferson-Smurfit. When he retired early at the age of sixty-two, he decided to convert to the Catholic faith. Louie became the number one volunteer at Christ the King Catholic Church. After completing the RCIA sessions and instructions, he was confirmed at the Easter Vigil. That was one of the most joyful times in his life. He not only did everything he could that was needed at Christ the King, but he also joined the Knights of Columbus where he quickly moved up to 4th degree. He spent many hours helping to renovate Emergency Pregnancy Office on Merrill Rd. He was presented with a plaque that reads: Most Valuable Volunteer, which hangs in the lobby. Louie was devoted to whatever needed to be done and was a hardworking man. He volunteered many years at the Sulzbacher Homeless Center preparing the evening meal once a month. These are just a few of the many things he did to help his fellow man. The Vigil will be held Wednesday, March 27th from 6 pm to 8 pm with the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211.
Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, March 28th at 12:30 p.m. at Christ The King Catholic Church 742 N. Arlington Rd followed by interment at 2:30 pm at Greenlawn Cemetery, Beach Blvd with a reception to follow at Christ the King Parish Hall.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 27, 2019
