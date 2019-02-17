Home

Louise Brandon Patterson King

Louise Brandon Patterson King Obituary
Louise Brandon Patterson King died in Sylva, NC on February 14, 2019.
She was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 9, 1943 to Giles J. Patterson, Jr. and Katharine Knight Patterson. She is survived by her husband James C. King, her mother Katharine, her brother David R. (Janet) Patterson, and nephews Chris and Scott Patterson. In addition she is survived by many friends, especially Robert, Tammy and Kade Farwell.
She was a beloved teacher and coach at Fletcher and Mayport Middle School and was instrumental in founding Jacksonville Junior Volleyball Association.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 17, 2019
