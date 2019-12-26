Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Cobb

Add a Memory
Louise Cobb Obituary
Cobb
Mrs. Louise B. Cobb entered eternal rest on December 23, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 12:00 noon at New Dimension Church of God By Faith, 3142 Edgewood Avenue West. The late Mrs. Cobb will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on TODAY from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Restlawn Cemeteries by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES,1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -