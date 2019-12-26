|
Cobb
Mrs. Louise B. Cobb entered eternal rest on December 23, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 12:00 noon at New Dimension Church of God By Faith, 3142 Edgewood Avenue West. The late Mrs. Cobb will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on TODAY from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Restlawn Cemeteries by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES,1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019