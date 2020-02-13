Home

Church of the Good Shepherd
1100 Stockton St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd
1100 Stockton Street
Louise dejarnette Taylor


1922 - 2020
Louise dejarnette Taylor Obituary
Taylor
Louise deJarnette Taylor
(b. 9/8/22 d. 2/8/20)
Louise was an adoring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a study in the particulars of people and had the invisible gift of making everyone feel included and valued, none more so than her family.
She lived a full and happy life, largely because of the pleasure she got from being in the presence of friends and family. She was a marvelous cook and a seasoned entertainer. She loved singing, dancing, and fashion and traveling with her husband, Champ.
Louise's presence is palpable; her beautiful southern lilt and wise words will forever have a place in the hearts and minds of those who loved her. Her legacy is her loving, playful, and happy family, each of whom she has encouraged to follow his or her own path in this life. She will be dearly missed.
Louise is predeceased by her parents Henry Reid and Martha Gardner deJarnette, husbands Miles Alderman Gayle and John Champneys Taylor, and son Miles Gayle Taylor.
She is survived by her children: John Champneys Taylor, Jr. (Julia) Amelia Island, Martha deJarnette (David Winship) and Reid deJarnette Taylor (Amy Cohen), Asheville, NC, and E. Louise Taylor (Christopher McLaughlin), Naples, FL. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Please join us at 3 pm on Saturday, February 22 for a Celebration of Life at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 1100 Stockton Street. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020
