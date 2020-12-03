Phillips
Louise E. Phillips 92 of Keystone Heights passed away on Nov. 26, 2020. She was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Jacksonville to Joseph E. and Bashie (Higgenbothem) Smith and was a longtime Arlington resident before moving to Keystone Heights. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James "Jim" Phillips, and granddaughter Shawn Ricketson. She is survived by daughters, Linda D. Sterling Reynolds (Wayne) and Darlene Ricketson (Chris). The family will receive friends Sun., Dec. 6, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. in the Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1517, Keystone Heights, FL 32656. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME of Keystone Heights. Please visit www.jonesgallagherfh.com
