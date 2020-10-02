1/1
Louise Green
1939 - 2020
Louise Green, 80, went to heaven on September 26th. God has taken the biggest piece of our hearts home. The most amazing woman we had the privilege to know. The strength she had shown is beyond amazing but her fight is no more… She won! We will forever cherish our precious memories and keep her in our hearts forever. She will be carried on by her son Wesley and daughters, Mary, Jeannie and Rhonda as well as her 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She touched so many lives and filled so many hearts. She lived a very blessed life. For her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Jacksonville Humane Society.
Memorial service will be shared at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
