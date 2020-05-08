Guinyard
Funeral service for Mrs. Louise Guinyard will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 2-5 PM. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville FL
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 10, 2020.