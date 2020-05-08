Louise Guinyard
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guinyard
Funeral service for Mrs. Louise Guinyard will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 2-5 PM. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville FL
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
2:00 - 5:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Louise and I shared a cousin. SO that makes us extended family. Remembering how Ms. Lule always talked about her. Sleep in Peace Cousin!
Linda Brown
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved