Louise Hecht
1936 - 2020
Louise G. Hecht passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born March 29, 1936, in Attapulgus, GA. to the late R.E. and Dicy Green. Louise worked for the Duval County School Board for many years and retired from Putnam County School system in 1998. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Louise was an avid golfer and won club championships at two courses and won many tournaments. She was a member of the Mill Cove Golf Course and Ladies' Golf Association. She was a christian and faithful member of Arlington Baptist Church of Jacksonville. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Alvin Hecht, Jr.; sisters, Mildred Brook and Sarah Richardson; and brothers, R.L., Eugene, and Charles Green.
Louise is survived by her two sons, Marlon and Dean; her three grandchildren, Kaleigh, Nicholas, and Hannah; and one grandson, Noah; and many nieces and nephews.
A private, graveside memorial service will be held at Beaches Memorial Park. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ferreira Funeral Services At Beaches Memorial Park
1500 Main St.
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 249-1166
