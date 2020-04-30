Louise Johnson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnson
It is with great sadness that the family of Louise Schaffer Johnson announces her sudden passing on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 59. Louise will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Geraldine; children, Chad (Rachel), and Cricket (Philip); she will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Hudson, Hadley Grace, and Hanes; sister, Michele (Nicky); brother, Arthur (Beverly); and sister-in-law, Miren. Louise was predeceased by her father, Charles J. Schaffer. Louise was born in Philadelphia, PA, and spent most her life Cherry Hill, NJ. She attended Chestnut Hill College and Ohio Wesleyan University. Louise had made a successful career for herself in the corporate world at Blue Cross Blue shield until she decided to follow her passion for gardening in landscape design. She was a true artist when it came to flowers and was the finishing touch that made a house a home for her many customers turned friends. Louise will be remembered for her kind heart, love of her family, and infectious smile. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her honor to The Garden Club of Jacksonville. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
I am so sorry and devastated about this tragic news. This town has lost a gentle heart who loved Mother Nature. We had a connection with the love of plants and getting our hands in the dirt. I tried to help her thru this horrible ordeal but God had other plans...A garden to plant in heaven. Just know Louise was loved and cared for until the end even tho doctors and science couldnt figure it out.
Patty Bentley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved