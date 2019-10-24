Home

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
4869 Old Louisville Rd.
Garden City, GA
Louise Kelly Obituary
Kelly
Louise S. Kelly, 80, died October 18. The Savannah, GA native lived in Jacksonville, FL for 10 years, before returning to Savannah. She is survived by children, Michael B. Kelly (Doretha), Horace L. Kelly, Jr. (Sharon), Cheryl A. Lawrence (John Sr.), Marjorie Harris (Leonard Harris, Jr.), and Lisa M. McKnight (Garth); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-children. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4869 Old Louisville Rd., Garden City, GA 31408. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, of Savannah, GA.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
