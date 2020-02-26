|
|
James
Louise Mullin James, 95, passed away at her home in Orange Park, FL on Monday, February 24, 2020. A loving wife, mother & grandmother; Louise will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Louise was born on November 20, 1924, to Thomas Gilbert Mullin and Mary Carpenter Mullin in Chatham, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Avon-Grove High School, Louise went on to earn her nursing degree and worked as a Registered Nurse. She was a long-time resident of the area, moving here in 1960 from Philadelphia, PA. Louise was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Orange Park.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents Thomas & Mary Mullin and by her siblings, John Mullin, Thomas Mullin & Audrey Long. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Frank Norman James; her daughters Lauren James Giosmas (husband, George) & Linda James Holmes (husband, Kennon); a grandson, James Giosmas (wife, Eliza) and her granddaughters Kayee Allison Holmes & Kelly Louise Grob (husband, David).
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Grace Episcopal Church, 245 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Louise's name to Grace Episcopal Church, 245 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073.
Arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. Condolences & remembrances may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020