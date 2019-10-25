|
Popp
Louise Popp, 80, of St. Augustine, Florida passed away on October 15, 2019. She was born and raised in New Jersey with her brother and sister. She met and married Gerald Popp and had five children. Louise attended secretarial school and became an expert typist. Upon moving to Jacksonville, Florida, Louise worked as a secretary at Baptist Medical Center, soon becoming Executive Assistant to the Chief of Medical staff until her retirement.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elsie Hiemer; and sister Elizabeth McDermott. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Gerald Popp; brother Gerhard (Josephine) Hiemer; children John (Lauralyn) Popp, Ann (Bryan) Berger, Catherine Popp, Joe Popp, and Thomas (Georgia) Popp; grandchildren Brandi, Erica, Mary, Robert, Michael, Elizabeth, Sam, and Wyatt; and great-grandchildren Jaysin, Talia, Corey, Izabella, Matteo, and Luke.
Known affectionately as "Lulu" to her close friends and family, Louise always put the needs of others first. A life-long Catholic, Louise volunteered at the church including bringing communion to the sick at local hospitals. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, cross-stitch, and especially spending time with her family. She will be remembered for being strong, witty, caring, and giving to all.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor Louise with a Mass said in her memory. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of America at
https://hospicefoundation.org/Donate.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019